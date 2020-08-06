No visitors at Endowments Commissioner’s Office

Visitors will not be allowed into the Endowments Commissioner’s Office located at Gollapudi, near here, in view of COVID-19.

In a press release on Thursday, Endowments Commissioner P. Arjun Rao said generally the officers and employees of the Endowments wing are uniquely positioned to respond quickly to any issue that comes to their notice. But in the face of Corona pandemic situation, the health of the staff members is paramount, and they have been allowed to work from home with a few exceptions and have been asked not to meet any visitors, he said.

Since the matters pertaining to the public are equally important, it has been decided that any urgent issue that needs the immediate attention of either Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Endowments), J.S.V. Prasad or Mr. Arjun Rao can be sent by email to endow-commr@gov.in.

If the matter is very urgent and needs a physical copy to be presented to the higher authorities, a copy of the necessary documents can be dropped in the box installed for the purpose or handed over at the counter at the main entrance gate, he added.