No VIP darshan during Brahmotsavams: TTD

October 11, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau,G.P. SHUKLA

All forms of privileged darshan will be cancelled during the festival to be held from October 15 to 23, says the TTD.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for Navaratri Brahmotsavams along with Collector Venkataramana Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) Parameswara Reddy and heads of various departments.

The Brahmotsavams are scheduled to commence from October 15 with Ankurarpanam on the previous evening and will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 23.

Addresing the media, Mr. Dharma Reddy said all departments are coordinating to ensure that the festival is held smoothly.

“The management has done away with privileged darshan in order to allocate more time for common devotees. Deliberations will be organised with pundits to explore the feasibility of advancing the timing of Garuda Seva on October 19 as hundreds of devotees wait on the Mada streets from the previous evening itself to witness the divine procession.

