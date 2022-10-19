No VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple on October 24, 25 and November 8

The TTD stated that the temple will remain closed for over 12 hours on the day of Solar eclipse and around 11 hours for Lunar eclipse

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA:
October 19, 2022 15:35 IST

Tirumala temple. File. | Photo Credit: G.P. Shukla

TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan on October 24th, 25th and November 8th in connection with Deepavali asthanam, Solar and Lunar eclipses.

As Deepavali asthanam will be observed on 24th of October at Tirumala temple, it has resolved not to accept any recommendation letters the previous day i.e. on October 23rd.

Similarly, it has also decided not to entertain any recommendation letters on October 24th and November 7th in view of eclipses on the following days.

Besides, it has also cancelled the issuance of SriVani and ₹300 special entry tickets on both the days of eclipses.

