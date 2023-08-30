No VIP break darshan during Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy

August 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara is scheduled to witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to ‘Adikamasam’ in accordance with the Hindu almanac.

While the first Brahmotsavams will be organised from September 18 to 26, the second will be from October 15 to 23.

According priority to the common pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to revoke the VIP break darshan system and decided not to accept any recommendation letters for the darshan of the deity on both the occasions, according to Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media on August 30 (Wednesday) after releasing a booklet and pamphlet on the Brahmotsavams in front of the hill temple, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dhamra Reddy, he said elaborate arrangements were being made for the grand conduct of the festival.

“The management will leave no stone unturned in providing a comfortable darshan of the presiding deity as well as the processional deities around the mada streets on different vahanams during the festival period,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

‘Silk vastrams’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would offer a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government on September 18 after the ‘Dwajarohanam’ ceremony inside the temple.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, chief priests Venugopala Dikshitulu and Krishna Seshachala Dikshitulu, and Deputy EO (Temple) Lokanadham were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.