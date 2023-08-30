HamberMenu
No VIP break darshan during Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy

TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy says that the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara will be witnessing two Brahmotsavams this year, the first from September 18 to 26 and the second from October 15 to 23; Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity on September 18

August 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, releasing a booklet on the Brahmotsavams in front of the temple, at Tirumala on Wednesday.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, releasing a booklet on the Brahmotsavams in front of the temple, at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara is scheduled to witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to ‘Adikamasam’ in accordance with the Hindu almanac.

While the first Brahmotsavams will be organised from September 18 to 26, the second will be from October 15 to 23.

According priority to the common pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to revoke the VIP break darshan system and decided not to accept any recommendation letters for the darshan of the deity on both the occasions, according to Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy.

Addressing the media on August 30 (Wednesday) after releasing a booklet and pamphlet on the Brahmotsavams in front of the hill temple, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dhamra Reddy, he said elaborate arrangements were being made for the grand conduct of the festival.

“The management will leave no stone unturned in providing a comfortable darshan of the presiding deity as well as the processional deities around the mada streets on different vahanams during the festival period,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

‘Silk vastrams’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would offer a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government on September 18 after the ‘Dwajarohanam’ ceremony inside the temple.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, chief priests Venugopala Dikshitulu and Krishna Seshachala Dikshitulu, and Deputy EO (Temple) Lokanadham were among those present.

