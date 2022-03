March 26, 2022 18:09 IST

The TTD has dispensed with the VIP break darshan system on March 29.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the conduct of ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on that day.

The TTD has made it clear that no recommendation letters will be entertained the previous day (March 28).