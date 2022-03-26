No VIP break darshan at Tirumala on March 29
The TTD has dispensed with the VIP break darshan system on March 29.
The decision has been taken to facilitate the conduct of ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on that day.
The TTD has made it clear that no recommendation letters will be entertained the previous day (March 28).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.