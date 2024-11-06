No uranium mining going on at Kappatralla, asserts Kurnool Collector

Kurnool district administration has asserted that no digging activity was taken up for uranium exploration at the reserve forest near Kappatralla and nearby villages in Devanakonda mandal in the district.

Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav issued a statement on Wednesday, November 6, referring to Collector P. Ranjit Basha’s announcement that no digging activity was taking place in the reserve forest area. The SP urged the people of Kappatralla and nearby villages to take note of this.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav also asked the locals not to believe in false reports and warned that police action would be taken against those who spread false rumours of mining activity in the region on social media platforms.

The SP’s statement came after the people of Kappatralla and nearly 10 other villages began staging protests two weeks ago, alleging that permissions were granted to dig borewells to assess the availability of uranium in the reserve forest area. They said that uranium mining will impact their lives and livelihood.

Though the district administration proposed a meeting two days ago to address the concerns of the locals, the protestors boycotted it and announced that they would intensify their agitations.

