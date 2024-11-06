 />
No uranium mining going on at Kappatralla, asserts Kurnool Collector

Kurnool SP releases urges villagers not to believe in false information, warns of police action against those who spread false rumours about mining in th region

Published - November 06, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KURNOOL

Hareesh P
People from Kappatralla and other villages have been staging protests for two weeks over alleged uranium mining near Devanakonda in the Kurnool district.

People from Kappatralla and other villages have been staging protests for two weeks over alleged uranium mining near Devanakonda in the Kurnool district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kurnool district administration has asserted that no digging activity was taken up for uranium exploration at the reserve forest near Kappatralla and nearby villages in Devanakonda mandal in the district.

Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav issued a statement on Wednesday, November 6, referring to Collector P. Ranjit Basha’s announcement that no digging activity was taking place in the reserve forest area. The SP urged the people of Kappatralla and nearby villages to take note of this.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav also asked the locals not to believe in false reports and warned that police action would be taken against those who spread false rumours of mining activity in the region on social media platforms.

The SP’s statement came after the people of Kappatralla and nearly 10 other villages began staging protests two weeks ago, alleging that permissions were granted to dig borewells to assess the availability of uranium in the reserve forest area. They said that uranium mining will impact their lives and livelihood.

Though the district administration proposed a meeting two days ago to address the concerns of the locals, the protestors boycotted it and announced that they would intensify their agitations.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / Kurnool / mining / environmental issues

