No truth in YSRC allegations: MLA

Payakaraopeta MLA V. Anitha has denied any role in the alleged defrauding of farmers at Mudapaka in Pendurti mandal in the name of land-pooling.

Terming YSRC general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s allegations as mud-slinging she expressed her readiness for a public debate on the charge.

If any injustice was done to dalit farmers at Mudapaka, it should be redressed and justice done to them, she said.

She was not involved in land scams in Mudapaka or in Bhimili mandal and her family members were not taking part in politics, she told reporters here.

Referring to the tampering of records relating to Nakkapali in her constituency, she said she herself had complained about the tampering of records of 80 acres during the tenure of a former MLA.

She said the land scam was not unearthed by the Opposition but by the Collector and saw no ground for a maha dharna by the Opposition when the government itself ordered inquiry by a special investigation team (SIT).

Before going on maha dharna, YSRC leaders should reply to the large-scale irregularities in land allotment during the tenure of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.