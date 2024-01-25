GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No truth in TDP’s allegation that container terminal at Krishnapatnam Port is being closed, says Agriculture Minister

Additional facilities will be created for operation of more containers at the port, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy; TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy insists that the facility is being closed and that the last vessel will be leaving the terminal on January 26

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday termed as baseless the allegations of senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy that the container terminal at the Krishnapatnam Port was being shifted out of Nellore.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Govardhan Reddy alleged that Mr. Chandramohan Reddy was spreading falsehood.

“The container terminal will continue to operate,” the Minister said, and added that additional facilities would be created for operation of more containers at the port.

“If there is any move to shift the terminal to Tamil Nadu, I will be the first to stage a protest against it,” Mr. Govardhan Reddy said, and appealed to the people not to believe in such rumours.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged that Mr. Govardhan Reddy was speaking lies, and reiterated that the last vessel would be leaving the terminal at the port on January 26, and that it would signal the complete closure of the terminal.

“During the TDP regime, the container terminal used to handle over five lakh vessels a year. This has fallen to a mere one lakh now. The terminal is being closed as the Adani group wants to develop the Katupalle Port,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said, and added that it would result in over 10,000 families losing their livelihood in the Nellore region.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.