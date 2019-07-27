‘No truth in TDP claim on seven political murders’

MLCs of the TDP walked out of the Legislative Council in protest against what that called “uncalled for” remarks made against party president N. Chandrababu Naidu allegedly by Deputy Chief Minister (Home) M. Sucharita.

Deputy leader of the TDP in the Council Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said Ms. Sucharita was using the discussion on ‘Sudden spurt of political murders and deteriorating Law and Order situation in the state’ to malign the TDP.

The Home Minister, responding to the statements of the members, refuted the allegation that the State had witnessed seven “political murders” since January.

Referring to the State Crime Records Bureau data, she said except for one in Anantapur, the other six cases – one each in Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Kadapa districts and two in Anantapur – were not related to “politics or factionism.”

Giving the number of murder cases in the last five years, Ms. Sucharita said the seven cases were “normal” and there was no spurt as was being claimed by the TDP. TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy alleged that people were being subject to “political terrorism.” They were being deprived of their freedom of speech, he said.

“The YSRCP leaders seem to be considering the State as their kingdom and that their rivals can be subject to any sort of oppression,” he said, and reminded the ruling party that the TDP got 40% votes, and a mere 5% swing would have put it at the helm.

TDP MLC D. Jagadish said a wall was built across a road to cut off an area that had sizeable number of TDP supporters in the mandal from which the Home Minister hailed. The police were not even accepting a complaint, he alleged.

‘No law and order’

Another TDP MLC P. Sunitha, citing a couple of instances, said the murders were “politically motivated.” There was no law and order in the State, she alleged.

YSRCP MLC D.C. Govinda Reddy compared the way former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy responded when extremists made an attempt on the life of Mr. Naidu. But when there was an assassination attempt on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Visakhapatnam airport when he was Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Naidu tried to politicise it, he said.

Later, the TDP MLAs, speaking at the Media Point, said they walked out because the Home Minister was not giving the real picture and trying to politicise the discussion. She went to the extent of attributing statements to Mr. Naidu, they alleged.