Andhra Pradesh

No truth in statement of company, says CITU

‘Shift plant from habitations’

The official announcement made by LG Polymers on Styrene leak from its plant was non-transparent and dishonest, the CITU said on Saturday.

A mere apology would not do after loss of 12 lives and the management must be punished, CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao and general secretary M.A. Gafoor said in a statement.

‘Silent on alarm’

Styrene leaked from a manhole and from the tank at a time, they alleged and said the management was silent on why no alarm went off and villagers were not alerted.

They alleged the management had tried to cut costs by not replacing the old molasses tank in use since 1961 and used it for Styrene as a new tank would cost ₹25 crore.

CITU demanded that the permission given to double the production be withdrawn and the plant shifted away from habitations.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:53:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-truth-in-statement-of-company-says-citu/article31546539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY