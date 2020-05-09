No truth in statement of company, says CITU

The official announcement made by LG Polymers on Styrene leak from its plant was non-transparent and dishonest, the CITU said on Saturday.
A mere apology would not do after loss of 12 lives and the management must be punished, CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao and general secretary M.A. Gafoor said in a statement.
‘Silent on alarm’
Styrene leaked from a manhole and from the tank at a time, they alleged and said the management was silent on why no alarm went off and villagers were not alerted.
They alleged the management had tried to cut costs by not replacing the old molasses tank in use since 1961 and used it for Styrene as a new tank would cost ₹25 crore.
CITU demanded that the permission given to double the production be withdrawn and the plant shifted away from habitations.
