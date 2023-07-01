ADVERTISEMENT

No truth in rumours that Y.S. Sharmila is joining Congress party, says Chinta Mohan

July 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sharmila and her mother Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi can join the Congress as ordinary party workers, but no undue importance will be given to them, avers Chinta Mohan

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on July 1 (Saturday) rubbished as false the rumours of YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila joining the Congress party.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Mohan said that Ms. Sharmila’s husband Anil was in touch with a Congress party.

“We welcome Ms. Sharmila and her mother Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi into the Congress if they can join as ordinary party workers. But there will be no special importance for them. The Congress leadership will never give undue prominence to the YSR family members again,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MP further said that if the Congress party wanted to bring in the family members of party stalwarts, “there are many such veteran leaders such as Brahmananda Reddy, Marri Channa Reddy, and Bejawada Gopal Reddy.”

Mr. Mohan termed as ridiculous the reports that party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were planning to visit the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US