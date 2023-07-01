HamberMenu
No truth in rumours that Y.S. Sharmila is joining Congress party, says Chinta Mohan

Sharmila and her mother Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi can join the Congress as ordinary party workers, but no undue importance will be given to them, avers Chinta Mohan

July 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on July 1 (Saturday) rubbished as false the rumours of YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila joining the Congress party.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Mohan said that Ms. Sharmila’s husband Anil was in touch with a Congress party.

“We welcome Ms. Sharmila and her mother Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi into the Congress if they can join as ordinary party workers. But there will be no special importance for them. The Congress leadership will never give undue prominence to the YSR family members again,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The former MP further said that if the Congress party wanted to bring in the family members of party stalwarts, “there are many such veteran leaders such as Brahmananda Reddy, Marri Channa Reddy, and Bejawada Gopal Reddy.”

Mr. Mohan termed as ridiculous the reports that party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were planning to visit the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

