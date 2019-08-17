No truth in reports on meter reading: EPDCL

There is no truth in the propaganda in the social media that electricity meter reading is being deliberately delayed to burden the consumers, according to G. Srinivasa Reddy, Chief General Manager, (Exp) AP EPDCL.

He appealed to the consumers not to panic on the electricity bills issue. The meter reading will be taken 30 days after the last reading was taken. Sometimes, it will be late by one or two days.

As per APERC Rule 5 of 2004, it shall be obligatory on the part of Licensee to read meter on prescribed date. But in unforeseen circumstances, the Licensee may record the meter reading two days before or after the prescribed date, he clarified in a statement issued on Friday. The consumers are being informed the date on which the meter reading will be taken after the prescribed period and if the consumption exceeds 200 units, the consumer has to pay at ₹6.90 paise on the additional units only but not on the entire units consumed.

‘Lodge complaints’

After issuing of the bills, the consumers having any objections in the meter reading, can take the same to the notice of Electricity Revenue Offices (ERO) concerned or complaint to toll free No.1912.

The issue is being reviewed at the coordination meetings held by the DEs /Operation with Spot Billing contractors every month and action is being taken accordingly by the DEs, he added.