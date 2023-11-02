HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No truth in opposition parties’ claims on A.P.’s financial health, says Buggana Rajendranath

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lashes out at his predecessor Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for ‘misleading’ people on State’s debts, says there is no need for a forensic audit as demanded by BJP State chief Purandeswari

November 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
A.P. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat, at Velagapudi in Guntur on Thursday.

A.P. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat, at Velagapudi in Guntur on Thursday.

There is no iota of truth in the opposition parties’ claims that the State’s financial health is in a bad shape, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has asserted.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here on November 2, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the government “cannot borrow beyond a limit as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms,” and lashed out at senior TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for “misleading” the people on the debts raised by the government.

“The YSRCP government has actually borrowed much less than the previous TDP government,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, and added that the State’s revenues had increased after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reigns in 2019.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had ushered in economic growth in the State, he claimed.

Referring to BJP State president D. Purandeswari’s demand for forensic audit of debts, he said there was no need for it. “The CAG has audited the finances and hence there is no need for a forensic audit,” he said.

On availing of Over Draft (OD) facility, he said the YSRCP government’s performance was better than the previous dispensation on this count too.

Similarly, while the capital expenditure during the TDP term was ₹15,000 crore per annum during 2014-19, it was ₹18,300 crore per annum during 2019-23, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / finance (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.