No trace of new virus strain in Andhra Pradesh: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Thursday said that there was no trace of the new strain of coronavirus in the State so far.
“A woman, who tested positive for the virus after she returned from England three days ago, has been kept in isolation at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram. She is stable and her samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The result will be known in a few days,” he said.
Addressing the mediaafter a review meeting on creation of infrastructure at government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, Mr. Srinivas said that there was no need for people to panic about the reports of the new strain of coronavirus that created a scare in the United Kingdom.
‘Caution needed’
“The government is alert over the possible spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and it is expected that the people remain cautious as they have been for the last ten months,” said the Minister.
Mr. Srinivas further said that priority was being given to augmenting the infrastructure in the teaching hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati and Vijayawada. Instructions have been issued not to compromise in the quality of works undertaken under the Nadu-Nedu programme.
Principal Secretary (health) A.K. Singhal, Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and others were present on the occasion.
