No trace of 12 Rajahmundry-bound passengers aboard ill-fated Coromandel Express

June 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

There is no trace of as many as 12 passengers who were travelling to Rajamahendravaram aboard the ill-fated Coromandel Express on June 2.

In a joint statement issued by Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat and Rajamahendravaram Railway Station Manger M. Ganga Prasad, a total of 24 passengers were expected to arrive at the city railway station by the Coromandel Express that met with an accident in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2. As many as 288 people have lost their lives in the accident which is said to be one of the deadliest in recent history.

“A total of 26 passengers had booked their tickets on the Coromandel Express at the Rajamahendravaram railway station and 24 of them boarded the train on June 2. Two passengers who booked their tickets did not board the train”, said MP Mr. Bharat.

“At least 12 Rajamahendravaram-bound passengers, who were aboard the Coromandel Express at the time of the accident, are in touch with us. However, there is no trace of the remaining 12 passengers,” said Mr. Bharat.

A special help desk has been set up at the Rajamahendravaram railway station which people can contact for assistance at 0883-42420541-0543.