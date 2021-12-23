No time to lose in tackling Omicron, warn experts

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 December 2021 00:25 IST

‘The new COVID-19 variant is no longer milder than the Delta variant’

Though the number of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and have now contracted its new variant Omicron is around 213, health experts sound a warning and say that it is time to rethink the strategy and once again impose certain restrictions before the cases reach the threshold level.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant. That is why we need to be more careful, particularly when it is said that the months of January and February are key to India when cases may shoot up within a short span of time,” the experts warn.

As per the latest estimates in the U.S., Omicron accounts for 73% of the infections, New York alone accounting for 92% of the cases.

Advertising

Advertising

“Predictions are that we may see a terrible January and February,” said District COVID-19 special officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

“Most importantly, from what we have seen so far, the new variant is not any more milder than the Delta variant,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Centre’s advisory

The Union Government, in an advisory, has already asked the State governments to activate its critical facilities and strategy boardrooms, and has listed a number prevention and containment measures.

The Centre has asked the State government to scale up its testing and vaccination drives, and has advised it to resume certain curbs, which include night curfew and ceiling on gatherings at public places.

“It is time for the State government to take steps in that direction,” said a senior doctor in the King George Hospital (KGH).

“If one is vaccinated with both the jabs and has also taken the booster dose, he or she may escape with a mild infection. There is no study conclusively proving that those who are vaccinated cannot be reinfected,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

“Those who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk as the new variant is as dangerous as Delta, especially if they have risk factors, underlying diseases, or have immunosuppressed condition,” Dr. Sudhakar warned.

Key defence

“The key defence is vaccination, and it is even better if a booster dose is taken,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

Going by the present scenario, the booster dose should be treated as the third jab, and the fourth one should be called the booster dose, he added.

“Many medical conditions and medications compromise the ability of the vaccine to mount an adequate immune response. That is why a proper planning on vaccination with the treating physician is important,” he added.

“We have a formidable foe, a tired workforce in the health sector, and the public who are unwilling to get vaccinated and follow the COVID-19 protocols. These work in favour of Omicron. So, it is time for us to go back to vigorous vaccination, enforcement of restrictions, and strict adherence of the protocols, including wearing of KN95 masks,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

No gatherings on Dec. 31?

It is learnt that the district administration and the city police are contemplating closing the Beach Road and other public places on December 31, and also ban gatherings at public places, including hotels.

But sources say that it is still in the planning stage as directions from the government are awaited.