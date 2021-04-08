Andhra Pradesh

No ticket price hike for ‘Vakeel Saab’

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha has said that no permissions for special shows and a hike in ticket prices for the movie Vakeel Saab have been given by the government and violators will be booked. The movie will release on Friday.

Ms. Latha said that all the theatres should collect only existing ticket prices and any sort of hike or sale of tickets in black have been prohibited.

She said task force teams to enforce the rules would be inspecting theatres and those found violating the norms will be booked.

