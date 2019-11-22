No threat to Srisailam dam, asserts Minister

Reports in the media that the safety of the Srisailam dam is under threat are false, according to Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar.
In a release on Thursday, the Minister said that the reports were the “handiwork of the opposition parties and some media houses.”
Stating that he had spoken with the officials concerned, the Minister said all measures were taken to ensure safety of the dam.
‘Unnecessary suspicion’
He appealed to those casting doubts on the dam’s safety not to create “unnecessary suspicion and myths” among the people.
A few experts, including the Waterman of India and Magsaysay award winner, Rajendra Singh, recently perceived a threat to the dam’s safety and called for urgent repairs, triggering speculation that all was not well with the dam.
