Andhra Pradesh

No threat to Srisailam dam, asserts Minister

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar  

more-in

‘Media reports are a handiwork of the Opposition’

Reports in the media that the safety of the Srisailam dam is under threat are false, according to Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar.

In a release on Thursday, the Minister said that the reports were the “handiwork of the opposition parties and some media houses.”

Stating that he had spoken with the officials concerned, the Minister said all measures were taken to ensure safety of the dam.

‘Unnecessary suspicion’

He appealed to those casting doubts on the dam’s safety not to create “unnecessary suspicion and myths” among the people.

A few experts, including the Waterman of India and Magsaysay award winner, Rajendra Singh, recently perceived a threat to the dam’s safety and called for urgent repairs, triggering speculation that all was not well with the dam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 5:27:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-threat-to-srisailam-dam-asserts-minister/article30042436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY