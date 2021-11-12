No threat to Kadapa due to Buggavanka: Deputy CM

Administration in control of situation, he says

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha has assured people that the overflowing Buggavanka poses no threat to colonies abutting the canal as the flow of water is well below danger levels.

In view of the panic over the briskly flowing canal that passes through the city of Kadapa and the likelihood of submergence of the low-lying colonies, Mr. Amzath Basha undertook a visit to the canal accompanied by corporators and officials. He said the district administration was in control of the situation and appealed to the residents not to believe in rumours.

The canal has a yawning gap in the lining walls that let water into the city’s 30th, 31st, 39th, 40th and 41st divisions. At the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 186m, the reservoir can hold 0.506 TMC. Water level as on Friday morning was at 182m.

“The reservoir has an inflow of 3,000 cusecs and the outflow is 4,000 cusecs to maintain balance. The Irrigation Department is aware of the situation and the decision to release is water is guided by heavy inflow from the upper reaches,” he explained.

Disaster relief and rescue teams were in place with lifesaving equipment and manual and motorised boats to reach out to the victims, he said. A round-the-clock control room has been set up at all revenue divisional headquarters to monitor the situation, he added.