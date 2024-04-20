No threat to any religious faith from BJP-TDP-JSP alliance, says Pawan Kalyan

April 20, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - RAJANAGARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on April 20 (Saturday) claimed that there would be no threat to any religious faith if the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance was voted to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting, Varahi Vijaya Bheri, here in East Godavari district, Mr. Pawan said, “The YSRCP has been alleging that there will be an imminent threat for a selected religious faith if our alliance is voted to power. That will never happen and the alliance will strive for religious harmony.”

“In my own family, nobody has been forced to embrace any religion. The Constitution of India, drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, remains the guide for religious harmony,” he added.

Kapu quota

On the Kapu leaders who quit the JSP and involved in an anti-Pawan campaign, he said, “In the Parliament, the Centre had clarified that granting ‘5% reservation for Kapus for enrolment in educational institutes under the Economically Backward Class (EBC) quota is under the purview of the State government’. Why Kapu leaders should still be with Mr. Jagan when he never assured to offer the EBC quota for the Kapus? Why no YSRCP Kapu leader stands for this facility for the Kapus?”

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been instigating Kapu leaders against me. However, they should introspect on their contribution to the community. Why do Kapu leaders target and rebuke me? I have sensed that the Kapu leaders who stood by me until recent times and left the JSP, are not my genuine well-wishers,” said Mr. Pawan.

Attacks on personal life

Reacting to the attack on his personal life by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the JSP leader said, “I will never react to the verbal attacks on my personal life nor get angry. I will genuinely respond to the attacks on Kakinada’s Dalit youth.”

Reacting to Mr. Jagan’s comment on the change of constituencies by Mr. Pawan, the JSP chief sought justification for changing of constituencies of 70 sitting YSRCP MLAs.

Mr. Jagan was envious of the fame earned by actors K. Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, and that was the reason for inviting them for the talks over the movie tickets row to show his authority over them, the JSP chief alleged.

Accompanied by BJP State president D. Purandeswari, Mr. Pawan accused sitting MLA Jakkampudi Raja of making Rajanagaram a ‘‘capital for sand and land mafia and headquarters for blade batches’‘.