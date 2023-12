December 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has dispensed with the pre-dawn Suprabhata rituals at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in view of the ‘Dhanurmasa’ festival, scheduled to commence from December 17.

However, the ‘Thiruppavai’, a set of religious hymns, will be recited during the awakening of the deity everyday during the period.

The Suprabhatam rituals will be resumed from January 15, the TTD officials have said.