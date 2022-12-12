No ‘Suprabhata seva at Tirumala temple from December 17

December 12, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Suprabhatam — a pre-dawn ritual observed daily in the awakening of the presiding deity — will not be performed at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here from December 17 in connection with the Dhanurmasam. However, Thiruppavai — a set of divine songs sung by goddess Goda Devi — will be recited in its place during the month-long Dhanurmasam festival which will commence on December 16 and conclude on January 13. The Suprabhata Seva will be resumed at the temple from January 14.

