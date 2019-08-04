No substitute for hard work: SC Judge

Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court Judge Lavu Nageswara Rao speaking at the Graduation Day function of Avanthi Engineering College in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

‘Students should acquire skills and become industry-ready’

There is no substitute for hard work and it should be the core tenet in one’s education pursuit, said Supreme Court Judge Lavu Nageswara Rao.

He was delivering the Graduation Day address for students who passed out from Avanthi group of Educational Institutes, here on Saturday.

Quoting the example of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, he said that it sheer hard work that worked miracles for Mr. Gates. Mr. Nageswara Rao urged to students to give importance to mother tongue. “This is the common thread that connects the people from this State,” he said. Talking about employability, Justice Nageswara Rao said that as per a few latest reports only 6 % of engineers are employable and that needs to be changed.

“Students have to acquire the required skill sets during the education period and become industry-ready,” he said. Founder chairman of Avanthi Group and Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas) said that every year about 2,000 students pass out from its various colleges and about one lakh are already serving in various capacities across the globe. On Saturday about 800 students who passed out were given medals and certificates. Former MP Y. Lakshmi Prasad, addressed the students.

