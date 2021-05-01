No student will be put to trouble: Sajjala

GUNTUR

01 May 2021 23:23 IST

‘Postponement of exams will not help if COVID-19 crisis prevails’

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to go ahead with the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) keeping in view the future of the students.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said there were two issues – one cancellation of the examination and the other, its postponement.

“The government is determined to conduct the examination. We will ensure that no student is put to any inconvenience. The examination halls will be sanitised and all the invigilators will be wearing face shields and masks. Isolation rooms are being set up for the infected students and positive contacts. The government has relaxed several issues such as timings. It is ensuring that adequate physical distance is maintained and is even providing transport in sanitised buses,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

On the question of postponement of the examination, Mr. Reddy said the issue was subjudice. He, however, observed that in case the situation did not improve in the next three months, postponement of the examination would not serve the purpose.