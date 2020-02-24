‘No student should stop education due to economic reasons’

ANANTAPUR

24 February 2020 19:36 IST

MLC, Collector formally launch ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ in Arts College

The studies of even a single child should not get stopped till he/she has interest and that is the idea being the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ launched for 85,058 beneficiaries in the district and ₹164.31 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu formally launched it in the Arts College here on Monday. The Collector said it aims at providing ₹20,000 financial aid to all the poor SC, ST, BC and minority students in which ITI and polytechnic courses have also been included. Great people like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy came out of this great institution and went on to become great leaders, the Collector pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

The MLA said education was the best gift we could give to a student and the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken several initiatives like Amma-Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, and introduction of English medium in schools for improving the quality of education in the State. He said about 77% of students did not get into higher education dropping out of school or college very early, which the government wanted to correct.

MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy was among those present.