No stone-pelting at Bojjanakonda this year

For the fourth year in a row, a stone pelting ritual by villagers at the famous Buddhist site of Bojjanakonda was stopped on Thursday, thanks to efforts by heritage lovers, district officials and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Located at Sankaram village near Anakapalle, about 40 km from here, the Buddhist holy site would be pelted with stones and bricks on the third day of the Sankranti festival by villagers who believed that the site was the belly of a demon.

Several Buddhists and a few heritage enthusiasts visited the site on Thursday. The district administration and ASI also deployed a large number of people to prevent any attempt at continuation of the stone pelting ritual in the rock-cut caves.

The site shot into fame for its votive stupas, rock-cut caves, brick-built structural edifices, early historic pottery and Satavahana coins dating back to the 1st century AD. A large number of images of Buddha can be seen at this place. Lingalametta, located nearby, is also famous for its rock-cut monolithic stupas.

Aggrieved over the defacing of the historically important site, INTACH had sought the support of the district administration this time to prevent the practice of stone pelting. “We are very happy that due to sensitisation, the villagers are not indulging in pelting of stones,” INTACH Vizag chapter convener Mayank Kumari Deo told The Hindu.

“With the active participation by ASI and the district administration, not a single unpleasant incident was noticed on Thursday,” Jayashree Hatangadi, a heritage enthusiast, said.

The Tourism Department has plans to develop a Buddhist circuit to attract tourists from various parts of the world. The district is known for geological sites like Erra Matti Dibbalu (which is one of the 34 national geo-heritage sites recognised as important geological features in the country by the Government of India), Natural Arch in Visakhapatnam beach, Borra Caves and Buddhist sites of Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Appikonda, Pavuralakonda and Bojjannakonda.