Ban on slaughter units within 10 km of Rajamahendravaram airport

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

29 August 2020 22:59 IST

Move taken to increase flight safety

The Committee on Rajamahendravaram Airport Safety on Saturday decided to serve notices on those who run poultry and slaughter units within a radius of 10 km from the Rajamahendravaram airport, and have announced a ban on such activities keeping in view the safe operation of flights at the airport.

In a meeting held to discuss operational challenges and safety here, Rajamahendravaram Airport Director Manoj Kumar Naik said: “Monkeys are being sighted on the airport runway. However, the movements of the monkeys and other animals on the runway are being monitored through the CCTV cameras for safe operations of flights.”

Responding to the challenges being faced by airport authorities, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy asked Rajahmahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali to serve notices on those who are running the poultry and slaughter units within a distance of 10 km from the airport.

Risk of bird hits

Officials on Saturday decided to alert the villagers and seek their cooperation in shutting down the slaughterhouses close to the airport as their presence would attract birds in large numbers, thus posing the risk of bird hits to aircraft. A bird hit often causes damage to the aircraft and forces the pilot to return to the airport as there is a risk of engine failure.

Officials also reviewed the management of solid waste and other safety measures in the villages surrounding the airport — Madhurapudi, Gummuluru, Bucchimpeta, Burugupudi and Mirthipadu.

Revenue, police and other officials have been directed to create awareness among the locals on the need to restrict certain activities that would impact airport operations.

Mr. Muralidhar directed officials to rope in ONGC and GAIL to provide necessary facilities for the better solid waste management in the villages surrounding the airport.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore, Airport Assistant General Manager (Communication) Ch. Bhaskar and Additional District Medical and Health Officer O. Komala and other officials were present.