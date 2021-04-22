No shortage of oxygen in government hospitals: Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA

22 April 2021 23:20 IST

While urging people not to panic, he stresses the need for following COVID-19 protocols

While expressing concern over the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who is heading the Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with containing the spread of the pandemic, has asserted that the government is capable of handling the situation and advised people not to panic.

Addressing the media after taking stock of the COVID-19 management and containment measures at a meeting of the GoM at the APIIC head office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Mr. Srinivas said they had discussed the steps needed to bring down the number of cases and maintain adequate supply of oxygen, and vaccination.

The GoM would be submitting its recommendations to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the next round of deliberations.

Certain measures had been taken to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen or medicines in the hospitals across the State.

As far as the oxygen supply was concerned, the Minister said it was in line with the current requirement of 360 tonne, and that there was no problem for the government hospitals.

The Centre would be providing assistance for setting up a new oxygen plant in the State.

He urged people to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr. Srinivas further said that the government had so far vaccinated 49 lakh people, and warned that stringent action would be taken against hospitals exploiting the patients.

‘Decision on exams soon’

In his interaction with the media separately, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the government was trying to save the academic year for the students of Class 10 and Intermediate, and that a decision on universities, status of classes, and examinations would be taken soon.

Ministers M. Sucharitha (Home), B. Rajendranath Reddy (Finance), B. Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration), Mr. Suresh, and K. Kannababu (Agriculture), and DGP D. Gautam Sawang were present at the meeting.