No shortage of oxygen: Collector

ONGOLE

21 April 2021 23:58 IST

There is no shortage of oxygen supply to treat critical COVID patients in Prakasam district, according to Collector Pola Bhaskar.

“We have 14 kl oxygen stock to treat patients at the Government General Hospital here and other Vidyavidhan Parishad hospitals in the district now,” he said. Initially the district administration, which had been getting oxygen replenishment from Chennai, faced problems. Now arrangement had been made with RINL, Visakhapatnam, to augment oxygen availability, he explained.

“We have taken all steps to avoid wastage and use the available oxygen judiciously to needy patients,” he added and anticipated that the number of cases might go up further in the coming weeks requiring more number of oxygenated beds in hosptials treating COVID-19 patients.

