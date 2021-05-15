Andhra Pradesh

‘No shortage of oxygen atSVIMS’

Referring to the reports published in a section of the media, Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Saturday denied that there was oxygen shortage at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati.

In a press release, the Collector asked the public not to be carried away by the “false news” about oxygen stocks and supply.

He said that the stocks and supply at the SVIMS, SVRR hospitals in Tirupati and the district headquarters hospital at Chittoor were being constantly monitored through the State command control.

The transportation of oxygen tankers from the refilling stations were under surveillance and police personnel are maintaining the green channel, he said.

