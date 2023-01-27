HamberMenu
No shortage of farm inputs in Andhra Pradesh, says Agriculture Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government will release funds of ₹1,300 crore to Panchayat Raj institutions soon, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

January 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma releasing the ‘Vijaya Deepika’ study material for 10th class students during the ZP meeting in Nellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh government has ensured an adequate supply of seeds and fertilizers to the farmers and a good cropping season is expected, given the comfortable water storage in the major reservoirs of the State, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said.

Addressing the Zilla Parishad meeting here on January 27 (Friday), the Minister said with the foresight of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP government had ensured that there was no shortage of seeds or fertilizers.

Thanks to the construction of the Sangam and Nellore barrages across the Penna river, farmers in the district were able to grow crops in maximum extent of land, he added.

All the issues raised by the Zilla Parishad members including problems pertaining to treatment under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme in the empanelled private hospitals would be addressed, the Minister said.

As the representatives of the local bodies pressed for the release of Central funds to Panchayat Raj institutions, the Minister said that the State government would release the funds of ₹1,300 crore soon.

Presiding over the meeting, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma said the Chief Minister had accorded a top priority to women empowerment. The tenth class students of Zilla Parishad schools would be given the ‘Vijaya Deepika’ study material, she added.

A resolution was adopted to name the Zilla Parishad new building after senior leader Nallapareddy Chandrasekhara Reddy.

