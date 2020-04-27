No shortage of essential commodities, medicines in State, says IG

Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Controller of Legal Metrology (LM) M. Kantha Rao has said that there is no shortage of essential commodities and medicines in the State, and hence there is no need for worry on this count.

In view of the lockdown, the Legal Metrology officials, entrusted with the monitoring of the implementation of the Essential Commodities Act, reviewed the situation with the wholesale merchants’ associations of various trades, owners of malls, supermarkets and the druggists’ association members.

Mr. Kantha Rao enquired about the availability of rice, pulses, oil, onion, jaggery, sugar, milk and allied products, medicines, dry fruits, vegetables and fresh fruits.

“As per the information shared by the wholesale traders and the inspections of the Legal Metrology teams stocks of essential goods, milk, onion, red chilli and other commodities are available for the next two months in the State and there is no need for panic,” the IGP told The Hindu on Monday.

Shortage of soaps

During the relaxation time from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m, supermarkets, malls and provisional stores were doing about 25% business and 10% of the transactions were being done online every day.

Medical outlets had enough stock of medicines for diabetes, hypertension, heart ailments and other emergency drugs. However, there was a shortage of soaps, detergents, sanitisers (branded) and cleaners, the IGP said.

Surprise raids

“All shops should display the price list and stock position. Inspection teams have been told to verify the stock ledgers and weighing machines and look for violations related to the LM Act and EC Act. Stern action would be taken against the hoarders,” the Controller warned.

In the last one month, officials conducted about 29,000 inspections and registered 2,300 cases for various violations. The LM teams registered 1,126 cases against kirana shop owners, 23 in rythu bazars, 65 on vegetable vendors, 164 on milk parlours and 135 cases on FP shops and others, Mr. Kantha Rao said.