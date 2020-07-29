No shortage of beds, says Collector

GUNTUR

29 July 2020 06:33 IST

While allaying the concerns over shortage of beds for COVID-19 infected persons, District Collector and Incident Commander I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has said there is no shortage of beds in the district.

“Of the 3,690 beds available in 40 COVID-19 designated hospitals, we still have 1,828 beds which have not been filled. Hence, there is no shortage of beds in the district. We have also drawn up plans to augment the bed strength to 5,000 to meet the needs,” said the Collector.

No. of cases

Guntur district recorded 12,547 cases, out of which 4,365 cases are active. There are 1,862 persons who are being treated in various hospitals, and 859 are in COVID Care Centres.

There are 1,714 persons in home isolation, according to the Collector.

Stating that the recovery rate was heartening, the Collector said that just 164 persons were now dependent on oxygen which is 1.30% of the total infected persons.

“We may be witnessing a surge in cases, but it should be noted that most of the persons are recovering by following simple precautions.

“We will continue to urge people to maintain social distance, avoid crowded places, use masks and sanitise their hands frequently,” said the Collector.