No shortcut in pursuing goals, says SVU Vice-Chancellor

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy has stated that the pursuit of goal should be honest and straight forward, as there is no shortcut to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the achievers who cracked CAT and secured admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) at a programme organised at Kautilya Institute here, he asked the youth to focus on their core competencies to take them to new heights.

“Look at the famous cricketer Virat Kohli, who has become a celebrity despite not possessing impressive degrees. Similarly, those with culinary skills became famous chefs on YouTube, which is a result of constant pursuit of their passion,” Prof. Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also a professor of psychology, explained the ‘principle of least effort’ adopted by students to choose shortcuts to become successful overnight. “This will not work out. Be patient in achieving big goals in your life and stop blindly following others,” was his tip.

He called it a proud moment to felicitate Ambati Surender Reddy, an alumnus of SVU College of Engineering (SVUCE), who secured admission in more than 15 IIMs for the academic year 2024. More than 20 students of Tirupati who bagged MBA admission for the 2024-26 batch at IIM Mumbai, Lucknow, Kozhikode, besides other top B-Schools like IIFT-Delhi, FMS-Delhi and Symbiosis Pune were also honoured on the occasion.

SVUCE principal R.V.S. Satyanarayana called upon the students to think beyond the possible in the age of Artificial Intelligence or get ready to be overtaken by the machines in no time. Calling ‘CAT is tough’ perception as a myth, Kautilya’s director N. Sridhar said critical analysis and lateral thinking would help the candidates crack the test.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.