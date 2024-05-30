GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

No shortcut in pursuing goals, says SVU Vice-Chancellor

Twenty achievers who secured admission into IIMs and top B-Schools honoured

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 07:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy felicitating Ambati Surender Reddy, who secured admission in 15 Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), at Kautilya Institute in Tirupati. SVU College of Engineering principal R.V.S. Satyanarayana is seen.

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy felicitating Ambati Surender Reddy, who secured admission in 15 Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), at Kautilya Institute in Tirupati. SVU College of Engineering principal R.V.S. Satyanarayana is seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy has stated that the pursuit of goal should be honest and straight forward, as there is no shortcut to success.

Addressing the achievers who cracked CAT and secured admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) at a programme organised at Kautilya Institute here, he asked the youth to focus on their core competencies to take them to new heights.

“Look at the famous cricketer Virat Kohli, who has become a celebrity despite not possessing impressive degrees. Similarly, those with culinary skills became famous chefs on YouTube, which is a result of constant pursuit of their passion,” Prof. Reddy said.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also a professor of psychology, explained the ‘principle of least effort’ adopted by students to choose shortcuts to become successful overnight. “This will not work out. Be patient in achieving big goals in your life and stop blindly following others,” was his tip.

He called it a proud moment to felicitate Ambati Surender Reddy, an alumnus of SVU College of Engineering (SVUCE), who secured admission in more than 15 IIMs for the academic year 2024. More than 20 students of Tirupati who bagged MBA admission for the 2024-26 batch at IIM Mumbai, Lucknow, Kozhikode, besides other top B-Schools like IIFT-Delhi, FMS-Delhi and Symbiosis Pune were also honoured on the occasion.

SVUCE principal R.V.S. Satyanarayana called upon the students to think beyond the possible in the age of Artificial Intelligence or get ready to be overtaken by the machines in no time. Calling ‘CAT is tough’ perception as a myth, Kautilya’s director N. Sridhar said critical analysis and lateral thinking would help the candidates crack the test.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.