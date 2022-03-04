No section is happy with YSRCP rule, says Naidu

He asks iTDP activists to launch a campaign on public issues

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of winning the 2019 general elections by carrying out a false information campaign against his government.

Addressing a meeting of the iTDP, the party’s digital wing that facilitates quick communication between the leadership and the cadre, at the party central office on Friday, Mr. Naidu said: “The YSRCP had resorted to a vicious campaign against the TDP then, because of which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister.”

“All sections of people are now feeling betrayed by the Chief Minister. The present political atmosphere is favourable for the TDP. In just three years, the YSRCP government has lost its image. The destruction of Amaravati, lack of progress in the Polavaram project, and the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, have brought disrepute to the YSRCP,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The NGOs, farmers, construction workers, students, women and unemployed youth are very unhappy with the YSRCP government,” Mr. Naidu observed.

A campaign by the TDP on public issues would now be very effective, he said, and called upon the iTDP activists not to be afraid of the false cases being filed against them. They should be ready to confront the ruling party whenever the elections were announced, he said. “All the false cases will be lifted immediately after coming to power,” Mr.Naidu said.