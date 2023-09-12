ADVERTISEMENT

‘No scope for tampering with evidence or influencing of witnesses by Chandrababu Naidu’ 

September 12, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The court should concede Mr. Naidu’s plea to be placed under house arrest instead of being lodged in the central prison”

The Hindu Bureau

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in his petition for house arrest that in relation to the skill development scam, the police have never raided or conducted any search or seizure proceedings at his house, which indicates that there was no material relevant to the investigation of the matter at his residence. 

On that ground, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said there was no likelihood of Mr. Naidu tampering with the evidence or influencing any witness even if he is kept under house arrest. 

The court should, therefore, concede Mr. Naidu’s plea to be placed under house arrest instead of being lodged in the central prison at Rajamahendravaram along with the hardcore criminals there in view of the threat to his life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US