‘No scope for tampering with evidence or influencing of witnesses by Chandrababu Naidu’ 

“The court should concede Mr. Naidu’s plea to be placed under house arrest instead of being lodged in the central prison”

September 12, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said in his petition for house arrest that in relation to the skill development scam, the police have never raided or conducted any search or seizure proceedings at his house, which indicates that there was no material relevant to the investigation of the matter at his residence. 

On that ground, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said there was no likelihood of Mr. Naidu tampering with the evidence or influencing any witness even if he is kept under house arrest. 

The court should, therefore, concede Mr. Naidu’s plea to be placed under house arrest instead of being lodged in the central prison at Rajamahendravaram along with the hardcore criminals there in view of the threat to his life.

