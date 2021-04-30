No school from May 1 to 31 for Class X students

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 April 2021 00:41 IST

The Director of School Education has declared holidays for Class X students of all schools from May 1 to 31 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All Class X students in the district should prepare for their SSC public examinations at home, District Education Officer K. Nageswara Rao said in a statement here on Thursday, adding that students can visit their school from June 1 to 5 to take suggestions/guidance of their teachers. In the meantime, the teachers can guide their students through digital platforms if required, he said.

Managements of all schools have been directed to follow the guidelines, failing which action would be initiated against the school.