Andhra Pradesh

No school from May 1 to 31 for Class X students

The Director of School Education has declared holidays for Class X students of all schools from May 1 to 31 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

All Class X students in the district should prepare for their SSC public examinations at home, District Education Officer K. Nageswara Rao said in a statement here on Thursday, adding that students can visit their school from June 1 to 5 to take suggestions/guidance of their teachers. In the meantime, the teachers can guide their students through digital platforms if required, he said.

Managements of all schools have been directed to follow the guidelines, failing which action would be initiated against the school.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:41:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-school-from-may-1-to-31-for-class-x-students/article34444756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY