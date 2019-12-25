No sale of petrol in bottles in Vizag

Tough times are ahead for drivers who run out of fuel in the middle of a journey, as no matter what most of the petrol pump managements have decided not to sell fuel in plastic bottles.

Post Disha incident on November 27 in Hyderabad, that shook the nation, petrol outlets in Telangana have stopped selling fuel to customers in plastic bottles. The police investigation into the incident reportedly found that the accused purchased petrol from an outlet in a plastic bottle, and used the same to allegedly burn the veterinary doctor after allegedly gang-raping her.

Bring your vehicle

On the lines of Telangana, Visakhapatnam police have instructed all petrol pump managements not to supply fuel in loose in plastic bottles. The pump owners say the only way to fill petrol or diesel is by bringing the vehicle to the outlet. Most of the managements have put up boards mentioning about the change.

“Every outlet has CCTV cameras installed on the premises. Police are conducting checks every night. If we are found filling petrol in plastic bottles, the employee will be sacked. A hefty fine will be imposed on the management of the bunk,” said K Tarun, working at a petrol pump in MVP Colony.

Advisory

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone – II B Uday Bhaskar said the police had given an advisory to the petrol bunk managements not to sell petrol in water bottles.

“We have asked the owners to make sure that all CCTV cameras are working properly and we are monitoring them on a daily basis,” he said.

However several petrol stations are yet to follow the advisory. In order not to lose their customers, staff in a few bunks are continuing to supply fuel in bottles.

Mixed response

While most of the consumers have been hailing the police advisory, there are a few who are critical of it.

“What are we going to do if we run out of fuel midway. Though the idea is good, the managements should consider giving petrol by taking Aadhaar card number or some specific identity proof,” said N. Aadarsh, a private sector employee in the city.

J. Pawan, a student, said that when his bike ran out of fuel, he had to take his friend’s bike to an outlet and fill petrol. After coming home, he had to transfer the fuel from his friend’s bike to his bike.

Appreciating the decision, V.N Sravika, a techie from Visalakshi Nagar, said the officials should not compromise on the advisory. The procedure must be followed strictly. There must be a watch on people who come to buy petrol in bottles, especially in the night, she said.