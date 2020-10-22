No room for complacency: Minister

NELLORE/ONGOLE

22 October 2020 03:09 IST

Collector raises awareness on need to follow precautions at rally in Nellore

The severity of coronavirus subsided in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the number of fresh cases came down to a few hundreds, while more patients got cured in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The toll in the region marginally rose to 1,046 with six patients, three each in the two districts, succumbing to the viral disease during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government.

While 243 persons tested positive for the disease in the two districts, 559 patients returned home fully recovering from illness during the period. With this, the number of active cases dropped to 4,952---2,136 in Nellore and 2,816 in Prakasam.

Leading an awareness rally in Nellore along with District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu, State Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav pointed out that the death rate was less than 1% in the district thanks to medical treatment provided by the State Government at par with corporate hospitals.

However, there was no room for complacency as people should fully follow all precautionary measures suggested by health professionals to avoid getting infected, he said.

In Ongole, State Education Minister A. Suresh said COVID-19 control measures taken by the State government had paid dividends. The government was fully geared to run schools from November 2. Students studying in odd-numbered grades would have to attend to classes on one day and students of even-numbered grades on the following day..