No restrictions on travel of devotees

tirumala

06 May 2021 12:54 IST

No curbs on travel of devotees

Devotees with valid darshan tickets will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara, said TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. “All those reaching Alipiri will be permitted to travel up to the town, irrespective of their darshan time slots, without any hindrance,” he clarified, in view of the 18-hour curfew imposed by the government.

