No response to Bharat Bandh in Anantapur, Kurnool

Large-scale security arrangements were made by the Government Railway Police, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur civil police personnel at the key Central and State government installations on Monday to thwart any untoward incidents during the Bharat Bandh on Monday, but the day was peaceful without even a single incident being reported.

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna told mediapersons here on Monday that his party supported the aspirants’ demand of cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. He reiterated the party’s demand that the police immediately release all 31 candidates, who were arrested from Nallapadu and lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged peaceful dharnas in Anantapur and Puttaparthi seeking withdrawal of the notification for recruitment of Agniveers.

They criticised the BJP government for cancelling the written examination of candidates, who had qualified in the physical tests, and termed the new scheme only to reduce the total intake into defense forces.

A large contingent of the Armed Reserve Police, along with the civil police, was deployed at Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur railway stations, the BSNL Telephone Exchanges, RTC bus stations, and at Kondareddy Buruju right from early morning but significantly reduced by evening as no incident was recorded anywhere.

The student organisations demanded the immediate release of all the 31 candidates from Anantapur, Nandyal, Prakasam and Kurnool districts who were arrested and sent to Rajahmundry Jail on June 18 from Nallapadu near Guntur.