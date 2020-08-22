No respite from increasing cases in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2020 00:32 IST

Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, 91 deaths in State

The State has yet another day witnessed close to 10,000 new infections and close to 100 deaths during the past 24 hours as of Friday morning.

With 9,544 new infections and 91 new deaths the COVID tally went up to 3,34,940 and death toll mounted to 3,092, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

The number of recoveries too went up to 2,44,045 with 8,827 new recoveries in the past day leaving 87,803 active cases. The recovery rate continued to go up and is now at 72.86% while the death rate is at 0.92%.

The positivity rate of the tests conducted so far increased to 10.70%. So far 31,29,857 tests were conducted including the 55,010 samples tested in the past day. The tests per million ratio has also gone up to 58,611.

Alarmingly four districts reported deaths in two digits. Chittoor saw 16 deaths for the second consecutive day, while West Godavari reported 13 deaths, Nellore reported 12 and East Godavari reported 11 deaths. Anantapur reported eight deaths, Kadapa (7), Visakhaptam (6), Srikakulam (5), Prakasam (4) and Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool reported three new deaths each. Vizianagaram reported no death.

Also, three districts reported more than a thousand new cases each. East Godavari reported 1,312 new cases and is followed by West Godavari (1,131), Chittoor (1,103), Kurnool (919), Prakasam (797), Nellore (761), Visakhapatnam (738), Anantapur (704), Srikakulam (571), Vizianagaram (542), Guntur (358), Kadapa (343) and Krishna (265).

The tallies of districts are as follows: East Godavari (46,668), Kurnool (37,300), Anantapur (33,307), Guntur (29,166), Visakhapatnam (28,813), West Godavari (28,156), Chittoor (27,676), Nellore (20,433), Kadapa (19,536), Srikakulam (17,561), Prakasam (14,965), Vizianagaram (14,963) and Krishna (13,501).

Recovery rate

The recovery rate in Anantapur, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool is above 80% with Anantapur topping with 82%. Four other districts have recovery rate more than 70% and four have more than 60%. Only Vizianagaram’s recovery rate is 52%, the lowest of all.