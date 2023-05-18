ADVERTISEMENT

No respite from heat wave for people in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

May 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

DMHO advises people to remain indoors and avoid strenuous work between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

S Murali
S. Murali

Rallapalli in Veligandla mandal of Prakasam district recorded 43.91 degrees Celsius on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The heat wave continued in different parts of Prakasam district in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 18 (Thursday), putting the people into inconvenience.

All arterial roads including Trunk Road and Kurnool Road in Ongole wore a deserted look as the denizens remained indoors. The day temperature hovered around the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Ongole.

A man is carrying an air cooler near the Bapooji market centre in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Vends selling palm fruits, tender coconuts did brisk business while huge rush was seen in air cooler and air conditioner outlets.

Rallapalli in Veligandla mandal recorded 43.91 degrees Celsius followed by Thipaipalem (42.83° C), Ravipadu (42.82° C), Pedda Dornala (42.63° C), Darimadugu(42.48° C), Taticherla (42.43° C), Seetharamapuram(42.31° C), Goguladinne (42.29° C), Yaguva Cherlopalle (42.28° C), Chatlamitta (42.24° C) and Kolulula (42.24° C).

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi advised the people to avoid travel during the day. Those going out should wear white and loose cotton clothes and caps. People should consume buttermilk or water before leaving home. Strenuous work should be avoided between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., she said.

Citing headache, dizziness, high fever and fits as the symptoms possible sunstroke, she suggested that body of a person suffering heat stroke should be wiped with wet cloth and the patient should be rushed to a hospital.

